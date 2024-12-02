Swatch plans smartwatch to allegedly compete with Apple Watch

The device will communicate via NFC and will not have to be charged. The Swatch smartwatch will also enable consumers to make mobile payments and work with Windows and Android software.

Swatch is in talks with retailers on its payment system but they are not disclosed yet.

Swatch has decades of experience in developing technology that might go into a smartwatch, such as long-lasting batteries so thin they’re bendable. The company’s Tissot brand has made watches with touch-screens since 1999 that now offer an altimeter, a compass and sensors to record a diver’s descent.