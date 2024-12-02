Swatch partnered Visa to roll out Swatch Bellamy in Brazil for Rio 2016

The watch launched in China in October 2015 and was made available in Switzerland in June 2016.

The payment network is providing fans and attendees at the Rio Games with a Pulseira Bradesco Visa Band that will enable them to make NFC payments with a tap of their wrist at more than 4,000 Visa contactless terminals. The company is also supplying athletes with NFC payment rings.

The agreement between Swatch and Visa and Visa Europe to roll out the NFC payments watch in the US, Switzerland and Brazil was confirmed in November 2015.