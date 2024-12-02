SWAPX launches travel money card for consumers

The travel card allows customers to send money to other SWAPX cardholders through one app, making the funds available instantly and allowing access to low exchange rates.

The SWAPX travel card can be used anywhere where Mastercard debit cards are accepted. The features of its mobile app allows the cardholders to track their spending in real-time, set individual balance alerts and use the SWAPNOW function in the Global SWAPX Exchange, to automatically swap funds into the currency they require at the fraction of the cost normally provided by banks.

In addition, cardholders can access different features such as controlling their card directly through the SWAPX app and instantly block the card if lost or stolen.