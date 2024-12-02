Swap partners with Signifyd





Following this announcement, the partnership aims to deliver an optimised and more secure cross-border platform on the market. In addition, by integrating Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Platform with Swap Global, merchants will be given the possibility to scale internationally with confidence, benefiting from clear and predictable total costs, reduced fraud risks, as well as improved checkout experiences.

Both Swap and Signifyd will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Swap x Signifyd partnership

As cross-border commerce presents unique challenges for ecommerce brands across the globe, including processes from unexpected costs and fraud risks to compliance issues and operational inefficiencies, the partnership is set to address these pain points and challenges. This will take place by offering a fully integrated solution that streamlines global expansion while protecting merchants from financial risk as well.

At the same time, merchants and businesses will have the possibility to scale internationally by streamlining cross-border logistics and compliance through the use of Swap and mitigating fraud risk through Signifyd. According to the official press release, the Signifyd AI-powered fraud detection tool was developed to protect checkout conversion by approving more legitimate transactions while blocking fraudulent ones, backed by financial guarantees against chargebacks. This process will be combined with Swap’s transparent landed costs and operational efficiencies, allowing the two companies to eliminate hidden fees, reduce cart abandonment, and maximise revenue while also ensuring fast, efficient, and secure global expansion.