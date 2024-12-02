This collaboration aims to support cross-border compliance for brands selling on various global marketplaces and platforms. The integration is expected to serve hundreds of brands currently using Swap, as well as provide cross-border compliance solutions for online marketplaces.

The global cross-border ecommerce market is projected to exceed USD 9 trillion by 2032, with 28% of sales from companies involved in international ecommerce expected to come from cross-border commerce.













The integration of Swap and Avalara’s systems is intended to reduce the complexity of cross-border transactions, mitigate compliance risks, and ensure the proper handling of duties, taxes, and fees at various checkpoints. This solution aims to enhance cart conversion across multiple marketplaces.

The partnership seeks to address the challenges of cross-border ecommerce by offering solutions that streamline tax compliance and reduce friction for direct-to-consumer brands. By automating tax-related processes, the integration aims to simplify operations and improve efficiency for businesses expanding into international markets.





About the companies

Swap, which partners with direct-to-consumer brands such as PANGAIA, Retrofete, Hill House Home, Drake’s, Percival, and Nadine Merabi, is positioned to benefit from the integration with Avalara’s compliance software. This partnership reflects the ongoing trend of ecommerce businesses increasingly relying on digital solutions to navigate the complexities of global trade.

Avalara’s software supports more than 41,000 business and government customers across 75 countries, offering tax compliance automation solutions that cover tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. This integration with Swap aims to further simplify the cross-border ecommerce process for brands by providing a comprehensive solution for tax compliance and international trade.