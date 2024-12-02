Suvidhaa Infoserve launches new online payment platform

The website has introduced features such as recharge of multiple mobile, data card or DTH connections in a single transaction. It offers users the online recharge experience without having to register. A Plan Selector tool enables the user to find the right prepaid mobile plan by allowing search with filters like network operator, amount range, validity period, full talk-time, night plans, etc.

The platform has also introduced a feature-rich Bill Management section, which offers bill management services making it one place to receive, pay and track various utility bills. It allows users to personalize bill alerts, track bills paid, monitor monthly bill outflow, etc.

Suvidhaa Infoserve enables users to make payments to IRCTC for railway ticketing, airline ticketing, bus ticketing, telecom services purchases and banks. Payments can be made via a network of 45,000 stores or ‘Suvidhaa Points’ across 1700 towns in 28 states.