Sussex Bank deal with Fiserv on Premier banking solution

As part of the agreement, Popmoney from Fiserv will enable Sussex Banks customers to send and receive person-to-person or social payments, while Mobile Source Capture enables check deposits from consumers and small businesses using a smartphone camera.

On the other hand, Fiserv solutions will enable upgrades to Sussex Banks reporting capabilities, while automating many manual processes. The bank will use Business Analytics from Fiserv to offer revisions to business intelligence and analytical reporting, enabling in-depth analysis of enterprise-wide data to enable informed financial and policy decisions. The integrated workflows and centralized electronic content management capabilities included in Director will expedite many business functions and processes.

In addition to Premier, Business Analytics, Director, Business Process Manager, Popmoney and Mobile Source Capture, the bank selected the following Fiserv solutions: Accel payments network, Business Continuity Services for disaster recovery, Branch Source Capture for check capture, CheckFreeRXP and CheckFreeSmall Business for bill payment and presentment, Data Vaulting for automated data backup and storage, Integrated Teller for customer and account information, Mobiliti for mobile banking, Retail Online and Business Online for online banking, TransferNow for online funds transfer, and WireXchange for wire transfers.

