Susquehanna International to offer cryptocurrency trading to its clients

Susquehanna has also quietly been facilitating over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency trades for more than two years, and its bitcoin trading desk has now seats about a dozen people. Now, the company plans to begin offering cryptocurrencies to a small group of its 500 clients with the goal of expanding this service in the future.

In addition to bitcoin futures, Susquehanna will help its clients buy and sell actual cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, and bitcoin cash. Since the company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer, it will be allowed to help its clients trade cryptocurrencies that the SEC classifies as securities.