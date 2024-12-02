Survey shows VCR reduces chargebacks with 78%

The new VCR mandates established a new global policy for disputed charges designed to facilitate the dispute process, reduce, and prevent invalid dispute claims and speed up resolution of disputes. The ecommerce chargeback and fraud prevention solutions Chargeback Gurus surveyed hundreds of merchants around the globe and found that 78% saw a reduction in chargeback claims under the VCR program. 18% of merchants surveyed reported an increase in chargeback claims, while 4% saw no change in chargeback claims.

Moreover, Chargeback Gurus has released a whitepaper named Visa Claims Resolution: The Impact of VCR on eCommerce and Card Not Present Merchant, which provides a roadmap for business on how to adjust to Visa’s new requirements. It also depicts best practices in handling chargeback disputes. The whitepaper is currently free to download.