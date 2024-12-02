Survey shows frictionless mobile experience top priority for retailers

Many retailers have come to understand the importance of offering mobile support for ecommerce. However, as the survey shows, there is there’s a wide gulf between their aims and current capabilities.

The Impact of Innovation in the Mobile Customer Journey, was undertaken by Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group, in conjunction with InternetRetailing.

Three quarters (75%) of respondents cited a frictionless experience as an essential part of their commercial offering. Focusing on the user experience (UX), particularly at the point of payment, supported in local languages, payment options and currencies, will encourage trust and boost conversion significantly.

Retailers are also looking into chatbots and gamification as new checkout strategies. More than half (54%) plan to invest into these functionalities.

For more information, download the full whitepaper paper The Impact of Innovation in the Mobile Customer Journey.