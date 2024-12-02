Survey: Chinese tourists prefer mobile payment methods when travelling

The Outbound Chinese Tourism and Consumption Trends: 2017 Survey provides in-depth analysis into the current consumption and payment behaviour of Chinese tourists overseas and assesses the future trends.

Unlike previous studies on outbound Chinese tourists and their spending habits, this report focuses on examining the use of mobile payment platforms by Chinese tourists during their overseas travels.

The survey includes a case study on Alipay, which highlights the influence of Chinese mobile payment platforms on Chinese tourists’ spending patterns overseas.

China National Tourism Administration statistics show that Chinese tourists made 131 million trips overseas in 2017, an increase of 7% from 2016.

Amongst these, Chinese tourists continue to increase spending during their trips. Data from the International Association of Tour Managers shows that overseas travel spending by Chinese tourists reached USD 261.1 billion in 2016, an increase of 4.5% year-on-year, and ranking first worldwide.