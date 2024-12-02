Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables Surfboard Payments customers to use a contactless payment acceptance solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance within minutes through the CheckoutX app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone works with several payment apps so users have a wide variety of apps they can use according to their needs. They have to enable Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the payment app they already use or download a new one.











Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for Surfboard Payment’s Swedish clients

At checkout, the payments will be made using NFC technology by holding the contactless payment method near a merchant’s iPhone. Tap-to-Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

This technology utilises the built-in features of the iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When the payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or Apple servers.

For Surfboard Payment’s customers, this launch enables them to accept payments anywhere, from beauty salons and SMEs to events and more, ensuring they can serve their customers wherever they are. It aims to offer merchants and partners a flexible, secure, and convenient way to accept payments in a variety of scenarios, including serving customers outside traditional storefronts.

This collaboration simplifies the payment process, improves operational efficiency, and optimises the checkout experience. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the CheckoutX app, with no additional hardware needed.