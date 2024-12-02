Suretap, Points to integrate loyalty cards into mobile wallet

With this update, Suretap introduces a loyalty section to its wallet app, powered by the Points loyalty network, where Canadian users can store loyalty information from more than 100 global loyalty rewards programs. The addition of the loyalty section provides participating loyalty programs with additional exposure to suretap wallet users and provides current program members with new ways to earn and use their loyalty rewards.

Launched in June 2015 with support from Canadas major wireless carriers, the suretap wallet allows Android and Blackberry smartphone users to make mobile payment transactions at any retailer that accepts contactless payments, including credit, gift and pre-paid cards.