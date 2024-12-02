SureSwipe launches mPOS solution in South Africa

SureSwipe Move works with smart devices such as mobile phones or tablets to accept credit, debit and cheque MasterCard and Visa card payments.

The solution is powered by Handpoint’s P2PE certified application and it addresses the payment acceptance needs of small and medium-sized merchants, particularly those with mobile businesses.

Handpoint is a mobile POS platform provider for developers and merchants.

Founded in 2007, SureSwipe has 3,500 clients with 5,000 card machines in use across South Africa.