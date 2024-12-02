SureDone adds Shopify integration to its ecommerce platform

Shopify currently powers over 800,000 businesses on its ecommerce solution. The SureDone Shopify interface is built on top of SureDones advanced architecture, allowing users to leverage their existing investment in data, product information management, inventory control, order consolidation, and data automation.

SureDone users can connect to Shopify and synchronize their existing products and inventory in a few steps. In addition, SureDones API has been extended to allow third party platforms, such as ERP or CRM systems, to fully integrate with the new Shopify connection.

Shopify offers customers numerous advantages over similar solutions, including a drag and drop store builder and the ability to take payments without needing a third party account.