Surecomps DOKA-NG qualifies for SWIFT certification

The SWIFT Certified program provides accreditation to companies that provide various SWIFT-related services and solutions to end customers. SWIFT checks compliance with relevant quality criteria and standards, and awards SWIFT Certified labels for qualifying applications and specialists. SWIFT is the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

The functionally modular DOKA-NG is designed to support entire banking trade finance departments. With all major back-office trade finance functions integrated in the product upon delivery, DOKA-NG features a range of options that enables customization of the solution per bank requirements and with the use of the advanced service layer and/or Open API streamlines integration with internal and/or external systems/clients.

Surecomp provides trade finance and supply chain finance solutions for banks and multinational corporates. SWIFT is a member-owned cooperative that provides the communications platform, products and services to connect more than 10,500 banking organizations, securities institutions and corporate customers in 215 countries and territories. SWIFT enables its users to exchange automated, standardised financial information securely and reliably, thereby lowering costs, reducing operational risk and eliminating operational inefficiencies.