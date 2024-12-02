Surecomp upgrades trade finance tech for Philippines-based corporate bank

The bank has been a Surecomp client for over twenty years, with over USD 36 billion in assets. This enhancement simultaneously featured a core technology transformation, SWIFT 2018 compliance and a functional upgrade to the latest release of Surecomp’s back-office trade finance software.

Surecomp’s back-office trade finance software serves as a real-time processing and decision-support system that improves transactional throughput, operational productivity and bank profitability.

Surecomp provides trade finance and supply chain finance solutions for banks and corporations. With a global network of regional offices and eight development centers, Surecomp supports installations in over 80 countries.