Surecomp launches open API platform to boost trade finance

Users leverage APIsure to collaborate with the broader trade finance ecosystem. APIsure was designed in collaboration with bank, corporate and fintech companies in Europe and Asia. Several early adopters have begun developing and integrating their own proprietary apps on the open platform. Covering the major trade finance instruments and activities, this new infrastructure will enable banks and corporates to introduce new trade finance products and services, which will seamlessly integrate with third party fintech solutions, simplify collaboration and accelerate innovation.

APIsure will interface with existing bank/corporate open API architectures, blockchain projects and other cross-industry initiatives. Through APIsure, banks can embrace the opportunity to introduce their apps into the marketplace and corporates profit by their access to a growing pool of fintech solutions. Developers will access APIsure through a portal on the Surecomp website.