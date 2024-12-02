Suprema integrated its solution with Nedaps access control

As per the agreement, organisations around the world will be enabled to use Supremas fingerprint recognition technology in combination with AEOS. Moreover, Suprema achieved this integration by using Nedaps Bio-API, which was specifically developed to allow biometric manufacturers to integrate their solutions into AEOS.

Theres no need for operators to switch from screen to screen, as they can continue working in AEOS to manage finger enrolment and biometric identities. The biometric profiles are stored in BioStar, and are constantly synchronised with AEOS. AEOS is an information exchange safeguarded through SSL certificates, which provide strong encryption.