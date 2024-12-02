Suplaris Purchasing Intelligence to optimise procurement processes

The new solution will also allow the company to identify opportunities for compliance, spend management, and fraud detection. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Suplari Intelligence platform cleanses and normalises siloed procurement data sets, and then provides actionable insights to drive business outcomes. Procurement and finance teams can thus proactively facilitate compliance, manage spend, identify fraud and abuse, and improve the overall buying process.

Suplari Purchasing Intelligence connects and analyses purchase orders (POs) against data from Contract Intelligence and Spend Intelligence packs. By subscribing to Purchasing Intelligence, customers receive a continuous stream of purchasing related AI-driven insights developed by the Suplari Data Science team. Through these insights, one can identify suppliers, business units, and even rogue employees that pose unseen risk to the enterprise. Implementation requires limited IT or professional services support. Enterprise organizations can be live and running in as little as 30 days.

Moreover, Purchasing Intelligence aims to free finance and procurement customers from the tasks of data aggregation and reporting.