SuperRewards starts integrating Bitcoin onto its virtual currency platform

Bitcoins will be listed as an option right alongside options for accepting credit card payments and bank transfers. SuperRewards pays their publishers in USD after converting the currency.

In addition, publishers can expand to new markets where either credit cards are not available or fraud rates are unacceptably high.

SuperRewards was acquired by Playerize Networks in 2012. Playerize has raised a total of USD 2.5 million from investors that include Real Ventures and Rho Ventures. They graduated in the first cohort from startup accelerator FounderFuel.