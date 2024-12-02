SuperMoney teams up with lending platform Best Egg

The agreement will integrate Best Egg’s online loan solution with SuperMoney’s personal loan pre-qualification platform. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Santa Ana, California, SuperMoney launched its student loan refinancing comparison marketplace in November 2018. With a single application, users get real time, actual rate quotes from lenders such as LendKey and SoFi. The process is quick and does not impact borrower’s credit scores.

According to SuperMoney, the company’s solution provides small businesses with a turn-key financing option to help customers finance products and services with no additional cost to the merchant. In 2017, SuperMoney introduced its auto loan offer comparison tool.