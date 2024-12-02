Supercomputer helps Russian digital lender solve AI tasks

Named after the Russian mathematician Andrey Kolmogorov, the supercomputer a new way to machine learning and AI-related tasks, such as distributed training of neural network models for speech recognition, speech synthesis and processing of natural language; as well as the training of conventional machine learning models for scoring, acquisition and predictive analytics.

Tinkoff Bank uses its supercomputer as part of its machine learning and artificial intelligence platform. The purpose of this supercomputer is to foster a culture of working with data, lower the threshold for entry into this area for our teams and make machine learning accessible for every analyst and developer at Tinkoff says the bank.

Several global banks, as exemplified by JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland, have developed supercomputers; but less than 10 financial institutions – from China and the UK – have their machines featured in the latest global Top 500 supercomputer ranking.

The original version of this story appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of The Paypers.