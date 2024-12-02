SuperCom to roll out ewallet with Verifone and Nofshonit in Israel

Nofshonit is a large loyalty club providers and operators in Israel and has as through its operating partner Knowledge4all, more than one million active clients. SuperComs secure mobile wallet application, SuperWallet, will be used by existing and selected loyalty club clients throughout Israel and enables mobile payments at point-of-sales instead of using the pre-chargeable magnetic card method which was previously mainly utilized in these loyalty programs. The solution will provide a range of services such as topping-up funds, paying for goods at the shops and viewing recent activities and inquiries.

This solution has been already introduced to various Knowledge4all client groups, among them the Israeli workers’ union, the Israeli department of security, and the employees of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. The roll-out will continue over the next months.

The Tri-Party solution providers Knowledge4all, Verifone and SuperCom will generate revenue via a revenue sharing model as Nofshonit clients utilize the service.