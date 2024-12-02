SuperCom to provide mobile money system in Latin America

The companies cooperate in building a mobile wallet solution to be used by existing subscribers with almost any mobile device and to deploy matching mobile POS technology through the operators agent network.

The solution is intended to provide a range of services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, money transfer, bill payments, account top-ups, in-store payments and more. The business model is based on revenue sharing between the Mobile Network Operator and SuperCom.

SuperPay is SuperComs mobile payment hybrid suite, designed specifically as a flexible end-to-end mobile payments solution for governments, MNOs and banks. SuperPay can be used for depositing, withdrawing and transferring funds and for paying for goods and bills on almost any mobile phone.

The SuperPay suite includes:

• SuperWallet - an app providing secured financial services on almost any mobile device

• SuperPOS for secured and audio authenticated point-of-sales payments

• SafeMoney for safeguarding against device and network-based threats

• SuperGW - a fully customized payments processing gateway platform

• PayGuard for secured one-click ecommerce payments with multi-level authentication.