SuperCharger fintech accelerator returns for third round of applications

The fintech finalists will embark on a 12-week programme from March to June 2018. They will also become part of the alumni network of 26 fintech companies, which has cumulatively raised over USD370 million and closed 16 commercial partnership deals as a result of the programme.

This year will be different in the fintech space as SuperCharger is introducing a new sandbox approach to simultaneously test similar technologies provided by multiple fintech companies.

Standard Chartered will continue as the main partner of SuperCharger. This year, it’s looking for fintech companies “with the ambition of shaping the future trends” of “human-centred banking”, including finding innovation in the onboarding process, using big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to build business and improve client services, and applying regtech to enhance regulatory compliance.

Applications will be open from 26 October 2017 to 5 January 2018.