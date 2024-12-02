Supercharger collaborates with the Asia Pacific University

Starting in the first quarter of 2019, prospective students may enroll for a Bachelor’s in banking and finance with a specialism in fintech. Supercharger says this is the first such educational qualification in Malaysia.

APU explains they are working with SuperCharger to deliver content in this area and to undertake out high impact research and development in fintech.

The program seeks to provide students with the skills necessary to manage financial products, product development in the rapidly changing global banking and finance industry.