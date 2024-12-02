Superbet continues partnership with SafeCharge to expand internationally

Through this agreement, the company is enabled to operate across new territories in Europe, including Cyprus and Poland, as well as to have access to local and alternative payment methods, which will facilitate the deposit and withdrawal of funds for players.

Superbet provides online and mobile gaming solutions in Romania. SafeCharge is helping Superbet provide faster payments and customer experience. This led to the decision for Superbet to further extend the cooperation in a bit to facilitate the deposits of funds and provide the best user experience in foreign territories.