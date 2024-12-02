Suning thinks cross-border and heads for US

The Suning US online store is based on Suning’s newly set up US business unit with all products directly purchased from US suppliers. Shipping will be handled by the logistics company SF Express (Shunfeng) and the status can be tracked and checked by consumers, taking from 7 to 10 days.

The total number of mainland Chinese cross -order online shoppers reached 18 million, 78% of which are mobile shoppers. China has become the second cross-border online shopping destinations in the US, according to a survey issued by the research agency Nielsen, commissioned by PayPal.