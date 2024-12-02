Sungard AS cloud to power GlobalTeq mobile payments solution

GlobalTeq is a mobile money transfer solution that enables financial institutions and retailers to provide customers with payment technology. Linking data-connected mobile devices with institutions around the world, GlobalTeq gives customers an alternative to the conventional market approach to managing their accounts, paying for transactions and sending funds overseas.

Sungard AS Enterprise Cloud Services comprise a fully managed suite of computer, network and storage resources delivered on a resilient cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, Sungard AS is ISO certified (ISO 20000-1 quality standards).