SumUp rolls out open mPOS platform

SumUp’s proprietary technology is a mobile point-of-sale system that covers the payments process including the Chip-and-PIN card terminal, Android and iOS mobile apps, a payment platform with certified EMV processing technology, as well as risk and anti-fraud solutions.

By connecting to the SumUp open platform, partners will be able to provide an integrated payment acceptance experience in their native or mobile browser-based apps, without having to certify with card schemes or acquirers and maintaining PCI compliance. All solutions support the acceptance of Visa, VPay, MasterCard, Maestro and American Express, debit cards from local card schemes, as well as bitcoins.

SumUp recently made its payments platform available to a number of partners, including European cash register providers Gastrofix, 9Cookies and roc.Kasse who have started providing card payments as part of their solutions. Recently, other players of various industries such as mytaxi have started to use SumUp’s open platform to build custom solutions for equipping their agents with card acceptance functionalities.