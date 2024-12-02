SumUp rolls out all-in-one register and contactless reader

The offer allows POS software providers to extend their hardware portfolio with an all-in-one hardware solution, including SumUp’s new NFC card terminal. SumUp Air Register includes features such as: new NFC card reader with glass surface and capacitive key pad to accept chip, magnetic stripe cards and contactless payments, including Apple Pay and Android Pay, iPad mini to use with any POS register software integrated with the SumUp payments platform (or the SumUp app), and standard size thermal receipt printer.

The Air Register has been designed and built by SumUp and works with SumUp’s existing EMV card terminals, payment processing platform and risk and anti-fraud system. By integrating with the SumUp open platform, POS software providers can offer a smooth payment acceptance experience in their native or mobile browser-based apps, without having to go through the trouble of certifying with card schemes or acquirers and maintaining PCI compliance. With a single integration that takes just a few hours, software providers can take payments in 15 countries on three continents.