SumUp raises another EUR 10 mln to boost their mPOS growth

Raising another EUR 10 million, the funding includes investments from BBVA Ventures and Groupon who had previously been counted among the company’s investors, raising SumUp’s total to date fundraising to EUR 50 million. American Express and other current investors also participated in the funding round.

According to SumUp, the funds will be used to help them expand to two new countries, reaching a total of 15 and covering three continents. In addition, SumUp plans to use the cash to fund their rollout and creation of new contactless payment technologies and services.