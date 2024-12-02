SumUp expands in 15 European countries

Starting from today, small business owners in Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Norway and Slovenia can take card payments with their phone and the SumUp Air card reader without any monthly fees or contractual obligations. The rollout in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovakia will be completed by the end of October 2017. This European expansion doubles the number of markets in which the company operates.

The company plans to scale existing partnerships across the new markets, with an important partnership portfolio across Europe, including Metro Cash & Carry, Unicredit, UBS, Tupperware and mytaxi.