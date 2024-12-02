SumUp closes series C funding round

Existing investors, including Groupon, BBVA Ventures and various VC firms, also participated in the round.

The new money is set to be used for further development of SumUp’s technology and push its recently launched chip and PIN reader.

The financing round was announced to be “double digit, million dollar”.

In November 2013, SumUp launched its mobile payments service in Brazil and opened an office in São Paulo. The company is present in a total of 12 countries, including Germany, the UK and Russia.