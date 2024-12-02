SumUp and Payleven sign merger agreement

The companies say the merger agreement is supposed to provide new opportunities to capitalise on growth considering the fact that more and more SMBs are adopting mPOS and larger enterprises start to integrate card present payments into their systems and apps.

Both companies will continue all services with existing customers as before. Past investors are all also coming in behind the merged company as part of the deal. Investors include Rocket Internet, Holtzbrinck, NEA, BBVA, Groupon.

In recent news, payleven has announced the close of USD10 million Series D funding round with the addition of Seventure Partners as an investor. The investment supports payleven in achieving its mission to help small businesses through easy-to-use technology and financial services.