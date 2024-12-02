SumUp and FreedomPay partner to expand payment solutions

The collaboration aims to provide merchants with a payment system that includes offline functionality, increased hardware flexibility, and enterprise-level infrastructure, catering to businesses of all sizes.

Improved payment capabilities for merchants

By integrating SumUp’s platform with FreedomPay’s payment technology, the partnership aims to deliver a unified solution that ensures scalability and consistency. Businesses will be able to manage their payment processing needs through a single provider, streamlining operations across various locations and scales.

Regarding these new developments, representatives from SumUp stated that the company remains focused on delivering accessible and secure payment solutions. They emphasised that working with FreedomPay enables SumUp to continue expanding its technology offerings, ensuring that businesses can benefit from reliable and straightforward payment processing.

Security is another noteworthy aspect of the partnership, as FreedomPay’s security framework is designed to meet high industry standards. This, combined with SumUp’s existing ecosystem, is expected to enhance data protection measures for transactions.

FreedomPay officials noted that the partnership allows the company to deliver advanced payment, data, and security features to businesses worldwide. They added that the integration of both companies’ technologies creates a system that supports merchants in providing a seamless and personalised customer experience.

SumUp’s platform integrates payment processing with financial services and business management tools. The system is designed to be adaptable across different markets, supporting businesses in various industries.

FreedomPay’s commerce platform, on the other hand, incorporates security, identity, payments, and data-driven services, providing a comprehensive approach to transaction management for businesses operating across multiple regions.