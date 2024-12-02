SumUp acquires ecommerce platform Shoplo

According to TechCrunch, the acquisition will enable SumUp to expand its product suite and give its merchants access to various online marketplaces, such as Facebook, eBay and Etsy.

The SumUp product suite encompasses accepting payments on-the-go or online, managing business at the POS, invoicing and bookkeeping, third-party integrations of payments, and other services via SDKs and APIs.

In part, this has been achieved through acquisitions, including Debitoor, an invoicing software platform originally established for freelancers and SMEs which will be integrated within SumUp’s user offering.