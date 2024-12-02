Summit Payment Services partners ONPEX to expand into new markets

Summit Payment Services provides online payment solutions and acquiring services to European merchants through Bank Frick. The main focus of the company is on general ecommerce in various sectors and geographical locations.

Now, having a Payment Service Provider Agreement signed and being part of the ONPEX Global Acquiring Network, Summit Payment Services will have the ability to further expand its reach through access to the ONPEX customer base and spreading to new international markets.

Summit Payment Services offers VISA and MasterCard online payment solutions and acquiring services to European merchants through Bank Frick. Summit offers customer service, products and support available in the online card processing services today.

ONPEX is a global, white-label cloud payment solution combining local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payment methods on one omni-channel Platform as a Service (PaaS). ONPEX solutions help international expansion and the development of banks, PSPs, ISOs and developers.

For more information about ONPEX, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.