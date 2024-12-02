Suits Me, HooYu team up to facilitate banking for migrant workers

While Suits Me provides basic banking services for temporary and migrant workers who are unable to open standard bank accounts, HooYu provides technologies that verify customer identity without unnecessary bureaucracy, thus making sign-up simple.

With Suits Me, wages are sent directly into the bank account and a Visa debit card is received. This can be used just as any other card: in store, online, and over the phone in millions of locations worldwide. Moreover, HooYu’s solution means that new customers applying for a Suits Me card will be easily identified, and KYC checked via ID document validation, proof of address capture, PEPS and Sanctions checks, and digital footprint analysis. Further, the document is verified against a selfie, taken by a smartphone or webcam, to complete the process.

A Suits Me card means that workers don’t have to deal with cheques and cashing fees. Agencies and employers will enjoy better employee retention and cheaper payroll. Integrating HooYu’s technology also aims to maximise the speed and success rate for customers opening an account.