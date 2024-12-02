Following the partnership, Softcard users can use their mobile phones to make payments at more than 26,000 SUBWAY locations in the US.

Softcard and the SUBWAY brand are also teaming up to deliver offers to SUBWAY customers via the Softcard app. As part of this promotion, Softcard users that tap and pay at a SUBWAY restaurant will receive USD 1 back on every purchase over USD 1 made with the American Express Serve card through year-end. The relationship also aims to include the SUBWAY loyalty program in the near future.

Moreover, SUBWAY is set to include the SUBWAY Card Rewards Program in the Softcard app, providing customers in participating SUBWAY Rewards markets with a way to collect Reward Points. Cardholders who load their SUBWAY rewards card into the Softcard app are set to be able to tap their phones to the reader using SmartTapM for enhanced presentation to the point-of-sale. SmartTap is a Softcard developed protocol that adds commerce data to an NFC transaction leveraging industry standard NFC technology to deliver loyalty and offers to retailers point-of-sales systems.

In recent news, Isis has changed its name to Softcard after a violent military group of the same name began to dominate headlines around the world.