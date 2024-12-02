Suburbia unveils luxury cosmetics dataset

The technology company specialises in alternative data solutions, and it has partnered with companies in the payments ecosystem in a bit to collect receipt line-level data from multiple sources. This dataset is design to track sales of luxury cosmetics and fragrances in France.

Moreover, the new initiative delivers daily signals on publicly listed and private companies, such as L’Óréal Luxe, Coty Inc., Estée Lauder Companies, and LVMH, and it tracks over 100 brands including Dior, Chanel, Hermès, Hugo Boss, Kenzo, Lancôme, and YSL. The data product is meant for investors who want granular insights into how these companies’ main revenue drivers are performing: whether by brand, category or product. Other features featured by this product are: