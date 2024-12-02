Substratum announces Amplify Exchange, a new cryptocurrency exchange

Amplify Exchange is a hybrid exchange that combines both distributed and decentralised exchanges. It has an interface that traders of all experience levels can use to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies directly from their bank and credit accounts. The platform allows the purchase of goods and services directly from merchants, by using cryptocurrencies.

The goal of Amplify Exchange is to give everyone, regardless of their location or crypto expertise, the ability to get into and out of crypto tokens and coins. Also, it will be available around the world and will allow fiat to altcoin trading pairs, which eliminates some of the transaction fees and time delays that currently exist for traders.

Moreover, the company has announced that SubstratumNode hosts and CryptoPay users will directly benefit from the Amplify Exchange. Substratum nodes will verify transactions that occur on the Amplify Exchange, allowing those who run a SubstratumNode to earn AMPX tokens alongside SUB tokens. Moreover, any cryptocurrency purchased on the Amplify Exchange will automatically be available for spending in a users CryptoPay account. This allows users to buy goods and services from participating merchants, and donate to participating non-profit organizations.