Study: US-based ecommerce retailers want to expand into Europe

The “Internationalizing Your Brand in 2017” study commissioned by Arvato and conducted by the Worldwide Business Research Digital agency interviewed 200 executives about their international strategies in Europe.

The survey’s results show that around a third of US ecommerce retailers are planning to enter the German market in the next four years. The Benelux countries, France and Italy are also important targets for 22% of respondents.

The European payments landscape is diverse with each country having its own regulations and preferred payment methods. The report’s authors suggest that companies who adopt an omnichannel approach have the highest chances of succeeding in Europe.

When it comes to payment methods, all the surveyed companies offer credit card payments, payment by invoice and via PayPal can also be found in many areas. However, according to Arvato, ecommerce retailers have to be aware of local payments methods as one in three online customers in the Germany/Austria/Switzerland area favours purchase by invoice. In Germany, up to 40% of transactions involve payment by PayPal, whereas in Sweden almost one in ten payments are processed via e-wallet.

The United Kingdom is the starting point for launching into the European market of 96% of the ecommerce companies surveyed and 85% have retail shops in the country. The report also shows that 75% of respondents have their own web shops or marketplaces in Germany, France and Italy.