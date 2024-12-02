Study shows US consumers eager to do their grocery shopping online

The survey of 1,500 US shoppers finds that nearly half of Americans (45%) have shopped for some type of groceries online and most of them have bought their online groceries from Amazon (60%).

However, there is opportunity for growth and competition as 36% of surveyed shoppers said that they use more than one online grocery store to find products. Of those who have not shopped for groceries online, 60% claim they are interested to explore a new grocer when they do.

The basket size for online purchases tends to be lower. Six out of ten consumers (62%) reported spending less on groceries when buying them via the internet. They are also less affected by impulse buying and many name this one of the biggest advantages of shopping online.

As for the content, shoppers expect the same convenience for online grocery shopping. Top desired features include linking or organizing products based on frequently bought items (56%), favorites (56%), and alternatives (50%) to suggestions to complete a meal (26%) and personalized apps/pages (37%).

RichRelevance specializes in creating personal experiences in commerce, as well as on, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for more than 200 of the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers such as Tesco, Barneys New York, Marks & Spencer, and Office Depot.