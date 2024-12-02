Study shows UK e-retailers unprepared for seasonal traffic

Poor page speeds is a main issue that ecommerce businesses will have to face during the holidays shopping season. 57% of mobile shoppers will be the most affected by sluggish webpage speeds at a time when mobile shopping becomes more and more common.

Digital agency Visualsoft, found that 54% of leading e-retailers page speeds rated as ‘poor’, taking over nine seconds to load, and 32% only rated as fair, taking between six to eight seconds to load. It is estimated that low loading speeds can cost online retailers 29% of all potential customers.

Only 2% of the UK’s leading e-retailers received an excellent rating, loading in under four seconds, which is the speed required to ensure minimum customer drop-off.

It is not all bad news, especially for smaller companies who can compete with tier one rivals by providing a better customer experience. They can capitalize on frustrated visitors who, due to low loading speeds, will search for products elsewhere. Of course, this means that smaller companies must have a good to excellent website performance.