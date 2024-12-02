Study shows German youth are interested in cryptocurrencies

The poll, conducted by the consumer centre, indicates the interest that the German population has towards cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. Over half of internet users (55%) claimed to know about cryptocurrency, however only one-third of that group was able to explain the concept in their own words.

Moreover, 11% of the group said that they would be willing to invest while another 11% claimed to be undecided about crypto-markets. A large 77% of the group said that they could not imagine putting funds into the cryptocurrency market.

When it came to the demographics of the study, younger people (individuals between 18 and 29 years) seemed to be more on board the idea of buying digital assets. In this age group, almost one third (28%) of the group could imagine buying cryptocurrencies.