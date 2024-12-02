Study reveals: Customer experience makes or breaks retailers in US

Reputation.com revealed these findings based on its analysis of 400,000 online reviews. Its algorithms turned free text from consumer reviews into the nine most-mentioned categories, including value, service, cleanliness, wait time, convenience, interactions with store managers, product availability, competence, and finally, parking, facilities and amenities.

The resulting ranking, which excluded mainline department stores and big-box retailers to focus on specialty chains, reflects the best-liked specialty stores, not the most popular.

Lego came in No. 1 overall, earning more than four out of five stars in eight of the nine categories. Kids stores dominated the top 10, which also includes Carter’s and OshKosh b’Gosh. But Toys R Us did poorly, coming in at No. 23.

To a degree, Lange says the data shows consumers’ store choices reflect their expectations. In terms of providing the best value, for example, off-price chain TJ Maxx comes in first, closely followed by Carter’s and Burlington.

Staff competence was among the most variable categories. Hugo Boss came in first, followed by Lego, Disney, Nike and Lululemon.