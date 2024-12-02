Study highlights BNPL risks and low user awareness

Conducted by RFI Global, the study shows that only 52% of BNPL users are aware of late payment fees, and just as many have a rough understanding of their costs. Alarmingly, 15% of users have already incurred late fees, a figure that rises to 22% among those with poor credit scores.

BNPL usage spiked during the festive season, including Christmas, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, increasing the risk of repayment difficulties in January. Moreover, 60% of users are unaware that BNPL products are unregulated, highlighting a critical gap in consumer protection. With UK Government regulations for BNPL not expected until 2026, the urgency for interim measures grows.

Emma Lovell, Chief Executive of the LSB, recognized that BNPL products can help consumers manage their spending and navigate financial challenges. However, she cautioned that many users may not fully understand the risks involved. Lovell noted that users often rely on these products without proper awareness, leading to potentially detrimental financial decisions.













The study reveals notable patterns among BNPL users:

34% of consumers with poor credit scores use BNPL, and 42% of this group combine BNPL with credit cards. In contrast, only 12% of consumers overall use BNPL, and 33% combine it with credit cards.

35% of BNPL users admit to making impulse purchases they later regret, compared to just 17% of non-BNPL users.

Among monthly BNPL users, 65% anticipate needing more credit in the coming year to cope with rising living costs, compared to 28% of non-credit users.

Lovell stressed that lenders must step up efforts to educate customers and reach out to those facing financial difficulties, particularly as regulatory gaps persist. She emphasized that in the absence of official regulations, lenders should adopt best practices to safeguard users from potential financial harm. This proactive approach would help address the challenges posed by the growing popularity of BNPL products.