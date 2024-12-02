Study finds shoppers spent GBP 18 bn with smartphones in 2017

Spending via smartphones is set to reach 56% of all m-commerce sales by 2021, eMarketer predicts in a study that will be launch in December. In 2017, 49.7% of all retail m-commerce sales will be made via smartphone compared to 49.4% via tablet.

Up to now, says eMarketer, UK shoppers’ use of tablet computers to buy has been among the highest in Europe. But, it says, growth has levelled off as people move towards large-screen smartphones.

Some 19% of UK retail sales are expected to have taken place online in 2017, estimates eMarketer, accounting for GBP 83.55 billion and predicts that by 2021, more than a quarter (25.8%) of all retail sales will be digital.